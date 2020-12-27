USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations off Florida

The USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) crew conduct small boat operations south of Florida around Christmas for a multi-month deployment to the South Atlantic, countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing while strengthening maritime relationships, sovereignty, and security throughout the region. The brand new Legend-class national security cutter, one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s flagships, will provide a presence and support national security objectives throughout the Atlantic. This patrol is the cutter’s initial shakedown cruise following its delivery in November. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign John Cardinal)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778700
|VIRIN:
|201227-G-ZZ999-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108120874
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|GULF OF MEXICO
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
