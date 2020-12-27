USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations off Florida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) crew conduct small boat operations south of Florida around Christmas for a multi-month deployment to the South Atlantic, countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing while strengthening maritime relationships, sovereignty, and security throughout the region. The brand new Legend-class national security cutter, one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s flagships, will provide a presence and support national security objectives throughout the Atlantic. This patrol is the cutter’s initial shakedown cruise following its delivery in November. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign John Cardinal)