Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations off Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULF OF MEXICO

    12.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) crew conduct small boat operations south of Florida around Christmas for a multi-month deployment to the South Atlantic, countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing while strengthening maritime relationships, sovereignty, and security throughout the region. The brand new Legend-class national security cutter, one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s flagships, will provide a presence and support national security objectives throughout the Atlantic. This patrol is the cutter’s initial shakedown cruise following its delivery in November. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign John Cardinal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778700
    VIRIN: 201227-G-ZZ999-1002
    Filename: DOD_108120874
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GULF OF MEXICO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations off Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Stone departs United States for Operation Southern Cross  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WMSL
    IUU
    Op Southern Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT