    BM1 Blanca Arredondo

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Blanca Arredondo speaks about her experience while in the U.S. Navy during an interview at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 12:48
    IL, US

