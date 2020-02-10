Two Worlds: Mine & My Uniform’s

“I’d walk in, in uniform, and it was ‘How can I help you?’ but in casual dress it was ‘What do you want?’.”
CMSgt (Ret.) Marcus Snoddy, 374th Communications Sqaudron Chief Resources Management and Supervisory Quality Assurance Specialist, recounts the duality of life in and out of uniform and how his clothes changed, but he didn’t.
“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through
