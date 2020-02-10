Two Worlds: Mine & My Uniform’s

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“I’d walk in, in uniform, and it was ‘How can I help you?’ but in casual dress it was ‘What do you want?’.”



CMSgt (Ret.) Marcus Snoddy, 374th Communications Sqaudron Chief Resources Management and Supervisory Quality Assurance Specialist, recounts the duality of life in and out of uniform and how his clothes changed, but he didn’t.



“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through