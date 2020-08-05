video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778646" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military Spouses are the ultimate Wingmen!



On Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by military spouses. Their commitment and resilience is the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. Military spouses are a community of unsung heroes who are essential to the strength of the Armed Forces. They serve our country just like their loved ones.



Thank you for all that you've done and continue to do!