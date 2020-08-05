Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military Spouses are the ultimate Wingmen!

    On Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by military spouses. Their commitment and resilience is the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. Military spouses are a community of unsung heroes who are essential to the strength of the Armed Forces. They serve our country just like their loved ones.

    Thank you for all that you've done and continue to do!

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778646
    VIRIN: 200508-F-KS661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108120228
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    Military Spouse
    Air Force
    USAF
    Wingman
    Stigma
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day
    Milspouse

