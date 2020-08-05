Military Spouses are the ultimate Wingmen!
On Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by military spouses. Their commitment and resilience is the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. Military spouses are a community of unsung heroes who are essential to the strength of the Armed Forces. They serve our country just like their loved ones.
Thank you for all that you've done and continue to do!
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 06:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778646
|VIRIN:
|200508-F-KS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108120228
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
