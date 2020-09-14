Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of Yokota - 1st Lt Gregg McCambley

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    #AirmenOfYokota

    “I was at Ramstein going to the BX, ironically to take care of my life insurance policy. I forgot to take out money so I just went to the ATM in the middle of the parking lot. There was a thunderstorm going on and I was struck by lightning.

    That was about 3 years ago last month and I’m still alive, so that’s good. Everyone back at the squadron found out it happened to me.

    As soon as I got there it was like.. ‘we’re a bunch of weather nerds’ so I was kind of a like a hero in a weird sense. Everyone came up asking questions like ‘Did it hurt? Was it blinding? Was it loud?’ and then I went to the doctors -- ”

    - 1st Lt Gregg McCambley, Weather Flight Commander, 374th Operations Support Squadron/Operation Support Wing

    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of Yokota - 1st Lt Gregg McCambley, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Weather
    safety
    Yokota
    lightning
    Ramstein
    USAF
    lightning within five
    AirmenOfYokota

