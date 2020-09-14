#AirmenOfYokota
“I was at Ramstein going to the BX, ironically to take care of my life insurance policy. I forgot to take out money so I just went to the ATM in the middle of the parking lot. There was a thunderstorm going on and I was struck by lightning.
That was about 3 years ago last month and I’m still alive, so that’s good. Everyone back at the squadron found out it happened to me.
As soon as I got there it was like.. ‘we’re a bunch of weather nerds’ so I was kind of a like a hero in a weird sense. Everyone came up asking questions like ‘Did it hurt? Was it blinding? Was it loud?’ and then I went to the doctors -- ”
- 1st Lt Gregg McCambley, Weather Flight Commander, 374th Operations Support Squadron/Operation Support Wing
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 06:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778643
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-KS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108120225
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen of Yokota - 1st Lt Gregg McCambley, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT