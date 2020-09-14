Airmen of Yokota - 1st Lt Gregg McCambley

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“I was at Ramstein going to the BX, ironically to take care of my life insurance policy. I forgot to take out money so I just went to the ATM in the middle of the parking lot. There was a thunderstorm going on and I was struck by lightning.



That was about 3 years ago last month and I’m still alive, so that’s good. Everyone back at the squadron found out it happened to me.



As soon as I got there it was like.. ‘we’re a bunch of weather nerds’ so I was kind of a like a hero in a weird sense. Everyone came up asking questions like ‘Did it hurt? Was it blinding? Was it loud?’ and then I went to the doctors -- ”



- 1st Lt Gregg McCambley, Weather Flight Commander, 374th Operations Support Squadron/Operation Support Wing