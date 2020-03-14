United States Air Force personnel from the 35th Fighter Wing proudly share their Filipino heritage! U.S. service members who were born in the Philippines do not forget who they are or where they came from. U.S. Pacific Air Forces #FriendsPartnersAllies #MyFilAmStory
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 06:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778642
|VIRIN:
|200314-F-KS661-806
|Filename:
|DOD_108120202
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Personnel share their Filipino heritage, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
