    U.S. Air Force Personnel share their Filipino heritage

    PHILIPPINES

    03.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    United States Air Force personnel from the 35th Fighter Wing proudly share their Filipino heritage! U.S. service members who were born in the Philippines do not forget who they are or where they came from. U.S. Pacific Air Forces #FriendsPartnersAllies #MyFilAmStory

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778642
    VIRIN: 200314-F-KS661-806
    Filename: DOD_108120202
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Filipino
    Philippines
    USAF
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    MyFilAmStory

