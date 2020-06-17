The 353rd Special Operations Group organized exercise Gryphon Jet from June 17th through the 26th here at Yokota Air Base.
Over that 10-day period U.S. forces teamed up to execute the high altitude high opening, high altitude low opening, fast rope, and repel training needed to get its special tactics operators where they need to be quickly, efficiently, and most importantly, ready to respond at a moment’s notice.
Read more about the exercise here: https://go.usa.gov/xwzkQ
Want photos? Check out our flickr page: https://bit.ly/2Ai7ACi
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778639
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-KS661-261
|Filename:
|DOD_108120190
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Gryphon Jet B-Roll, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
