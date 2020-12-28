Military medical personnel receive the incipient COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital December 28, 2020 on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Dominique Crittenden)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 04:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778638
|VIRIN:
|201228-A-JI367-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108120189
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival to U.S. Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
