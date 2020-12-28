Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival to U.S. Garrison Humphreys, South Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military medical personnel receive the incipient COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital December 28, 2020 on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Dominique Crittenden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 04:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778638
    VIRIN: 201228-A-JI367-001
    Filename: DOD_108120189
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival to U.S. Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ows
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #ProtectTheForce
    warp speed
    covid19vaccine
    coronavirus vaccine
    COVIDVaccineKorea
    #InjectToProtect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT