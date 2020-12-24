YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 24, 2020) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Stack, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, informs his audience on Christmas traditions in Japan as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, educates its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan and seeks to inspire other service members to pursue overseas opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 00:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778619
|VIRIN:
|201224-N-YS413-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108119881
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Outside the Gate," Episode 9, A Japanese Christmas Tradition, by SN Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
