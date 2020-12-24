Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Outside the Gate," Episode 9, A Japanese Christmas Tradition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.24.2020

    Video by Seaman Justin Stack 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 24, 2020) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Stack, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, informs his audience on Christmas traditions in Japan as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, educates its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan and seeks to inspire other service members to pursue overseas opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Stack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 00:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778619
    VIRIN: 201224-N-YS413-0001
    Filename: DOD_108119881
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Outside the Gate," Episode 9, A Japanese Christmas Tradition, by SN Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    NPASE
    Christmas
    NPASE Japan
    Christmas traditions
    Outside the Gate
    Japanese Christmas
    Christmas cake
    Christmas fried chicken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT