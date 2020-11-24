KAMAKURA, Japan (Nov. 24, 2020) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, takes his audience on a tour of the Kamakura Daibutsu Buddha as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, educates its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan and seeks to inspire other service members to pursue overseas opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 00:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778618
|VIRIN:
|201113-N-YA628-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108119874
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Outside the Gate," Episode 8, Kamakura Daibutsu, by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
