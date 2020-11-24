Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Outside the Gate," Episode 8, Kamakura Daibutsu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    KAMAKURA, Japan (Nov. 24, 2020) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, takes his audience on a tour of the Kamakura Daibutsu Buddha as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, educates its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan and seeks to inspire other service members to pursue overseas opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 00:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778618
    VIRIN: 201113-N-YA628-1002
    Filename: DOD_108119874
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Outside the Gate," Episode 8, Kamakura Daibutsu, by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    NPASE
    Kamakura
    NPASE Japan
    Outside the Gate
    Kamakura Daibutsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT