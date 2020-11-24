"Outside the Gate," Episode 8, Kamakura Daibutsu

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KAMAKURA, Japan (Nov. 24, 2020) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan, takes his audience on a tour of the Kamakura Daibutsu Buddha as part of a video series called Outside the Gate. Outside the Gate, produced by Sailors assigned to NPASE Japan, educates its viewers on cultural experiences throughout Japan and seeks to inspire other service members to pursue overseas opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)