Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Asheville Certifies for Tactical Harpoons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 13, 2020) Cmdr. Thomas Bullock, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758), discusses the harpoon shipping, loading and handling certification process and what capabilities it provides the submarine. The certification is required in order for the submarine to carry and employ warshot tactical Harpoons. The Harpoon system provides commanders with lethal all-weather anti-shop capability to rapidly engage targets at long ranges. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.27.2020 19:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778614
    VIRIN: 200813-N-VR594-2001
    Filename: DOD_108119827
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Asheville Certifies for Tactical Harpoons, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    COMSUBPAC
    Harpoon
    USS Asheville
    CSS-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT