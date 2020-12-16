Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONDURAS

    12.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    SFC Brandon Allen, Fire Support NCO, B Co, 1st BN, 1st SFAB discusses what motivated him to join the Security Forces Assistance Brigade at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 16, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.26.2020
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HN

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    1st SFAB

