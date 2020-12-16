SFC Brandon Allen, Fire Support NCO, B Co, 1st BN, 1st SFAB discusses what motivated him to join the Security Forces Assistance Brigade at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 16, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2020 08:26
|Category:
|Video ID:
|778588
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-SC126-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108119141
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why SFAB, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT