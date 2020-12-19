Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SFAB medics learn dental treatment for austere locations

    HONDURAS

    12.19.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Medical advisors from 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade take a condensed dental course on treating soldiers while in field conditions at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 19, 2020.

    Interviewees:
    SSG Virginia Creed
    Senior Medic
    S Co, 5th BN, 1st SFAB

    SSG Josh Reichlin
    Combat Medic Advisor
    C Co, 1st BN, 1st SFAB

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.26.2020 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778586
    VIRIN: 201219-F-SC126-9001
    Filename: DOD_108119135
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: HN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFAB medics learn dental treatment for austere locations, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    1st SFAB

