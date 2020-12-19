1st SFAB medics learn dental treatment for austere locations

Medical advisors from 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade take a condensed dental course on treating soldiers while in field conditions at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 19, 2020.
Interviewees:
SSG Virginia Creed
Senior Medic
S Co, 5th BN, 1st SFAB
SSG Josh Reichlin
Combat Medic Advisor
C Co, 1st BN, 1st SFAB
