    Holiday Greetings 2020

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    12.11.2020

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Spc Hayden Marshall, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, sends holiday greetings to family and friends in Staten Island, NY.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.25.2020 17:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778582
    VIRIN: 201211-A-VN697-007
    Filename: DOD_108119079
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
    Hometown: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings 2020, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

