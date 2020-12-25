Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists 4 boaters from Yamani Islet, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2020

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists a family stranded on Yamani Islets, Alaska, Dec. 25, 2020. The family’s vessel capsized and they made it to shore to wait for assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Sitka)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.25.2020 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778573
    VIRIN: 201225-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108119058
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hoists 4 boaters from Yamani Islet, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    alaska
    uscg
    capsized vessel
    coast guard
    winter

