Spc. Hardin LongSioux, a transportation management coordinator with the U.S. Army Reserve 592nd Ordinance Company from Billings, Montana, gives a holiday season greeting to friends and family back home from Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 19, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778572
|VIRIN:
|201219-Z-ZZ999-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108119050
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|SWIETOSZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|BILLINGS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Season Greeting from Swietoszow, Poland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
