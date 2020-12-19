Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Season Greeting from Swietoszow, Poland

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    12.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Spc. Graham Peterson, an ammunition specialist with the U.S. Army Reserve 592nd Ordinance Company from Billings, Montana, gives a holiday season greeting to friends and family back home from Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 19, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.25.2020 10:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778571
    VIRIN: 201219-Z-ZZ999-1002
    Filename: DOD_108119049
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Hometown: BILLINGS, MT, US

    TAGS

    Poland
    Holiday Season
    U.S. Army Reserves
    592nd Ordinance Company

