    Vice Admiral Michael Dumont - KTVK-TV

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Vice Admiral Michael Dumont talks to a KTVK-TV reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 778543
    Filename: DOD_108118866
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

