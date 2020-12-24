Vice Admiral Michael Dumont talks to a KTVK-TV reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 13:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|778543
|Filename:
|DOD_108118866
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Admiral Michael Dumont - KTVK-TV, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
