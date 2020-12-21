U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 21.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, draw weapons, equipment, and vehicles from Marine Corps Pre-positioning Program Norway (MCPP-N) storage caves in support of exercise Reindeer II in various locations across Norway throughout October 2020. MCPP-N is a Headquarters Marine Corps managed program that provides forward storage, maintenance, and prepositioning of equipment and supplies to support contingency operations in Europe and abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl William Chockey)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778537
|VIRIN:
|201121-M-UB217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118849
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The Cave Draw, by Cpl William Chockey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
