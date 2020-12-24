Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. General Alain Pelletier NORAD Tracks Santa Weather Channel

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Lt. General Alain Pelletier talks to a Weather Channel reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 09:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 778533
    Filename: DOD_108118841
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. General Alain Pelletier NORAD Tracks Santa Weather Channel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD Tracks Santa

