    181st MFTB MLK Speech

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade recite a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dr. King was awarded the Nobel prize Dec. 10, 1964, in Oslo, Norway. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778506
    VIRIN: 201209-A-FK859-354
    Filename: DOD_108118736
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB MLK Speech, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MLK
    MLK Day
    First Army
    US Army
    MLK Day 2020

