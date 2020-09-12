Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade recite a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dr. King was awarded the Nobel prize Dec. 10, 1964, in Oslo, Norway. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 21:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778506
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-FK859-354
|Filename:
|DOD_108118736
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 181st MFTB MLK Speech, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
