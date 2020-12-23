Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD Tracks Santa 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Video of the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, 23 December 2020. 2020 marks the 65th Anniversary of the NORAD Christmas tradition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778503
    VIRIN: 201223-D-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118701
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

