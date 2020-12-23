Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MHS Minute: December 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Scott Forsgren 

    Military Health System

    See how MHS is leading a phased approach to offer 11.1 million Department of Defense personnel the first COVID-19 vaccines. To learn more about the safety and efficacy behind COVID-19 vaccines, go to: https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Public-Health/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Efforts

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 17:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778498
    VIRIN: 201223-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108118631
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Minute: December 2020, by Scott Forsgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healthcare
    Vaccine
    Military Health System
    Military Health
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    MHS
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Healthcare Heroes
    MHS Minute
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    InThisTogether
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Coronavirus vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT