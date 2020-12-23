See how MHS is leading a phased approach to offer 11.1 million Department of Defense personnel the first COVID-19 vaccines. To learn more about the safety and efficacy behind COVID-19 vaccines, go to: https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Public-Health/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Efforts
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 17:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778498
|VIRIN:
|201223-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118631
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MHS Minute: December 2020, by Scott Forsgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
