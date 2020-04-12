Strong, Resilient, Mother: The Story of 1st Lt. Michelle Maguire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Michelle Maguire, an infantry platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shares her achievements, support system, and future goals at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2020. In Oct. 2020, the Chief of Staff of the Army implemented the Action Plan to Prioritize People and Teams, entrusting commanders and leaders at every level to reinforce the focus on Soldiers and their families. (Pfc. Rachel Christensen, Spc. Demi Jones, Sgt. Valencia McNeal, and Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)