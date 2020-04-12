Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strong, Resilient, Mother: The Story of 1st Lt. Michelle Maguire

    SEWARD, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, Spc. Demi Jones, Sgt. Effie Mahugh and Sgt. Valencia McNeal

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Michelle Maguire, an infantry platoon leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shares her achievements, support system, and future goals at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2020. In Oct. 2020, the Chief of Staff of the Army implemented the Action Plan to Prioritize People and Teams, entrusting commanders and leaders at every level to reinforce the focus on Soldiers and their families. (Pfc. Rachel Christensen, Spc. Demi Jones, Sgt. Valencia McNeal, and Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778491
    VIRIN: 201204-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118526
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: SEWARD, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Strong, Resilient, Mother: The Story of 1st Lt. Michelle Maguire, by PFC Rachel Christensen, SPC Demi Jones, SGT Effie Mahugh and SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cadet

    Ranger

    Motherhood

    Resilience

    ROTC

    Alaska National Guard

    People First

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    US Army Cadet Command
    US Army
    INDO-PACOM

