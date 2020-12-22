Spc. Ismael Contreras, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares a Holiday message for Family and friends in Lodi, Zamora and Jamestown, California.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778484
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-HT688-124
|Filename:
|DOD_108118424
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LODI, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greeting from Spc. Ismael Contreras, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
