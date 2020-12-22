Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Greeting from Spc. Ismael Contreras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Spc. Ismael Contreras, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares a Holiday message for Family and friends in Lodi, Zamora and Jamestown, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 15:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778484
    VIRIN: 201222-A-HT688-124
    Filename: DOD_108118424
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: LODI, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting from Spc. Ismael Contreras, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Holiday Season
    1st Medical Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT