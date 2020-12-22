Holiday Greeting from Spc. Jesse Weeks

Spc. Jesse Weeks, 61st Quartermaster Battalion is from Santa Rosa, California. As the holiday season is upon us, Spc. Weeks shares seasons greetings with his Family, friends and community.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 15:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778482
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-HT688-500
|Filename:
|DOD_108118389
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SANTA ROSA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
