Minnesota National Guard Soldier Survives COVID-19

Spc. Margarito Sanchez-Rosendo is a truck driver (88M) with the 224th Transportation Company, Minnesota National Guard, and in May of 2020 he contracted the COVID-19 virus. For six weeks he fought for his life, spending many of those weeks on a ventilator. Since recovering from his illness, Sanchez-Rosendo has made it his mission to spread awareness about the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus and the importance of being tested by volunteering to support COVID-19 testing sites hosted by the Minnesota National Guard Armories. He is currently serving his community on State Active Duty orders at the Armory in Morris, Minnesota, where he serves a vital role in providing Spanish translation to the many residents of Hispanic heritage in that community.