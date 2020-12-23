Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The first round of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Riley, Kansas was given to volunteers on December 23, 2020. Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley emergency medical services director, spoke about his experience receiving the vaccine and his confidence in its effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Victory
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Duty First
    COVID-19

