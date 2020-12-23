Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first round of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Riley, Kansas was given to volunteers on December 23, 2020. Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley emergency medical services director, spoke about his experience receiving the vaccine and his confidence in its effectiveness.