    Minnesota National Guard Soldier Survives COVID-19

    MORRIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Spc. Margarito Sanchez-Rosendo is a truck driver (88M) with the 224th Transportation Company, Minnesota National Guard, and in May of 2020 he contracted the COVID-19 virus. For six weeks he fought for his life, spending many of those weeks on a ventilator. Since recovering from his illness, Sanchez-Rosendo has made it his mission to spread awareness about the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus and the importance of being tested by volunteering to support COVID-19 testing sites hosted by the Minnesota National Guard Armories. He is currently serving his community on State Active Duty orders at the Armory in Morris, Minnesota, where he serves a vital role in providing Spanish translation to the many residents of Hispanic heritage in that community.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 14:44
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: MORRIS, MN, US 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Soldier Survives COVID-19, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

