    AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum – WAF

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Episode 6: "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum", Women in the Air Force (WAF). The WAF was formed in 1948 when President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve directly on the military. With the separation of the Air Force from the Army, the Air Force gained both the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and Army Nurses Corps personnel to execute the Air Force mission. The WAC became the model used to create the WAF. The women formally members of branches of the Army, former WAC and Army Nurses Corps personnel became members of the United States WAF! By the mid-1970’s the Air Force stopped using the term WAF and began referring to both men and women as “Airmen”. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 14:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778470
    VIRIN: 201223-F-GY993-838
    Filename: DOD_108118326
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    TAGS

    #WAF
    MUSEUMMONDAYS
    #AwokenMemoirs #heritage #USAF #museummondays

