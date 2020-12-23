AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum – WAF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Episode 6: "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum", Women in the Air Force (WAF). The WAF was formed in 1948 when President Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve directly on the military. With the separation of the Air Force from the Army, the Air Force gained both the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and Army Nurses Corps personnel to execute the Air Force mission. The WAC became the model used to create the WAF. The women formally members of branches of the Army, former WAC and Army Nurses Corps personnel became members of the United States WAF! By the mid-1970’s the Air Force stopped using the term WAF and began referring to both men and women as “Airmen”. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.