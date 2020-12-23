Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley EMS medical director, was the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Riley, Kansas on December 23, 2020. Bloom spoke about what it meant to him to receive the vaccine and his confidence in its effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778462
|VIRIN:
|201223-A-QT274-824
|Filename:
|DOD_108118259
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT