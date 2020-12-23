Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley EMS medical director, was the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Riley, Kansas on December 23, 2020. Bloom spoke about what it meant to him to receive the vaccine and his confidence in its effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 13:46
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Vaccine
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Victory
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Duty First
    COVID-19

