Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at at COVID-19 vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778459
|VIRIN:
|201223-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108118233
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|GILBERT, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard supports COVID-19 vaccination site, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
