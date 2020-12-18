Eielson AFB Elephant Walk 2020

The 354th Fighter Wing and 168th Wing Air National Guard conducted a readiness exercise on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2020. Eielson conducted a runway formation called an "Elephant Walk" demonstrating the rapid mobility of the flying units and Eielson's arctic expertise working in temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. 18 F-35A Lightning IIs, 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons and 2 KC-135 Stratotankers took part in this formation.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778455
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-BG083-305
|Filename:
|DOD_108118179
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
