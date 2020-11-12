Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays Team Eielson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Holidays from Team Eielson. We wish you a happy and safe holiday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778451
    VIRIN: 201211-F-ED762-614
    Filename: DOD_108118152
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Holiday Season
    Eielson AFB
    11th Air Force
    Last Frontier
    354FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT