    LRAFB holds Total Force Integration skills competition

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LRAFB holds Total Force Integration skills competition between 19th Airlift Wing, 314th Airlift Wing, 189th Airlift Wing and 913th Airlift Group

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778443
    VIRIN: 201118-F-KQ249-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118111
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Skills Competition
    Total Force Integration
    19th Airlift Wing
    189th Airlift Wing
    314th Airlift Wing
    913th Airlift Group
    Herk Nation

