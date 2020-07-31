LRAFB announces 60 days before Air Force PT tests resume after being put on hold due to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778436
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-KQ249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118065
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 Days Until PT Tests Resume, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
