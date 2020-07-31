Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60 Days Until PT Tests Resume

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LRAFB announces 60 days before Air Force PT tests resume after being put on hold due to COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778436
    VIRIN: 200731-F-KQ249-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118065
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 Days Until PT Tests Resume, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Video
    Physical Fitness
    PSA
    Workout
    Air Force
    Running
    United States Air Force
    US Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Public Service Announcement
    PT
    Spot
    Air Force PT
    Funny
    PT Tests

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT