Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Sgt. Mark Abbott from the 46th Military Police Command, Lansing, Michigan, and 1st Lt. Matthew Sawicki from the 1171st Medical Company, Ypsilanti, Michigan, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to employee health care workers , Sgt. Todd Miller from the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, logs in information into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry at the Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Rochester, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2020. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in delivering and administering the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778433
|VIRIN:
|201221-Z-GS745-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_108118005
|Length:
|00:12:31
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
