    Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mark Abbott from the 46th Military Police Command, Lansing, Michigan, and 1st Lt. Matthew Sawicki from the 1171st Medical Company, Ypsilanti, Michigan, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to employee health care workers , Sgt. Todd Miller from the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, logs in information into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry at the Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Rochester, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2020. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in delivering and administering the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778433
    VIRIN: 201221-Z-GS745-1102
    Filename: DOD_108118005
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: ROCHESTER, MI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    vaccine
    Covid19

