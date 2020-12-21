Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Mark Abbott from the 46th Military Police Command, Lansing, Michigan, and 1st Lt. Matthew Sawicki from the 1171st Medical Company, Ypsilanti, Michigan, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to employee health care workers , Sgt. Todd Miller from the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, logs in information into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry at the Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Rochester, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2020. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in delivering and administering the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)