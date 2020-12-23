The first round of the COVID-19 vaccinations on Fort Riley, Kansas was administered to volunteers on December 23, 2020. Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley EMS Medical Director and Sgt. Jason Johnson, a combat medic assigned to MEDAC, 1st Infantry Division, both spoke about the significance of the vaccine and their confidence in how effective the vaccination would be for recipients.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778432
|VIRIN:
|201223-A-QT274-130
|Filename:
|DOD_108118004
|Length:
|00:10:23
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT