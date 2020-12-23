Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The first round of the COVID-19 vaccinations on Fort Riley, Kansas was administered to volunteers on December 23, 2020. Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley EMS Medical Director and Sgt. Jason Johnson, a combat medic assigned to MEDAC, 1st Infantry Division, both spoke about the significance of the vaccine and their confidence in how effective the vaccination would be for recipients.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778432
    VIRIN: 201223-A-QT274-130
    Filename: DOD_108118004
    Length: 00:10:23
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Victory
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Duty First
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT