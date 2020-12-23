Fort Riley administers first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first round of the COVID-19 vaccinations on Fort Riley, Kansas was administered to volunteers on December 23, 2020. Dr. Andrew Bloom, the Fort Riley EMS Medical Director and Sgt. Jason Johnson, a combat medic assigned to MEDAC, 1st Infantry Division, both spoke about the significance of the vaccine and their confidence in how effective the vaccination would be for recipients.