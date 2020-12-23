"Vaccine Rapping Machine" Dr. Stephens lays out the science behind spike protein -- and why the COVID vaccine is well-designed.
Video by Ben Wocken
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 11:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778431
|VIRIN:
|201223-O-OI973-379
|Filename:
|DOD_108117979
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Vaccine Rapping Machine" Dr. Stephens on COVID vaccine science, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT