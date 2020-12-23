Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Vaccine Rapping Machine" Dr. Stephens on COVID vaccine science

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    "Vaccine Rapping Machine" Dr. Stephens lays out the science behind spike protein -- and why the COVID vaccine is well-designed.

    Video by Ben Wocken

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 11:42
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Vaccine Rapping Machine" Dr. Stephens on COVID vaccine science, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    science
    vaccine
    rap
    MEDDAC
    COVID
    Jim Stephens

