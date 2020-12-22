Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52nd FW Deployed Holiday Shoutouts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Melody Howley and Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Family Christmas shoutouts to their loved ones deployed

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778430
    VIRIN: 201222-F-VG991-787
    Filename: DOD_108117978
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW Deployed Holiday Shoutouts, by SrA Melody Howley and SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT