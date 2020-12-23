Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Hellen Ballestas/ Holiday Season (Spanish)

    IRAQ

    12.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Stanford Toran 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 11:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778424
    VIRIN: 201223-Z-LS292-010
    Filename: DOD_108117969
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Hellen Ballestas/ Holiday Season (Spanish), by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM

    Holiday season

    Middle East

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

