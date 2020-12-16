The 66th Air Base Group installation commander, installation command chief and the 66th Medical Squadron public health officer provide advice on the CDC guidelines to ensure the installation stays safe, healthy and minimize the spread of the virus.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 11:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778411
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-PR861-765
|Filename:
|DOD_108117921
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 HolidaY Safety, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT