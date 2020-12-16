Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 HolidaY Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    The 66th Air Base Group installation commander, installation command chief and the 66th Medical Squadron public health officer provide advice on the CDC guidelines to ensure the installation stays safe, healthy and minimize the spread of the virus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 11:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778411
    VIRIN: 201216-F-PR861-765
    Filename: DOD_108117921
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 HolidaY Safety, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    66MDS
    COVID-19
    social distance
    HanscomAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT