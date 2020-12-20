Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Sailor from Guthrie KY Sends Home Holiday Cheer from Middle East

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    Brett Bilodeau, a Sailor from Guthrie, KY, currently deployed to the Middle East Sends home a Holiday Greeting. Bilodeau is an aviation electronics technician working directly with the mission equipment on board the mighty P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 10:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778402
    VIRIN: 201220-N-CR843-576
    Filename: DOD_108117908
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BH
    Hometown: GUTHRIE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Sailor from Guthrie KY Sends Home Holiday Cheer from Middle East, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Season Navy P-8A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT