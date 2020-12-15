Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor from Centennial CO, Deployed to Middle East Sends Home a Holiday Greeting

    BAHRAIN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    Dioni Chapman, a Sailor from Centennial CO, currently deployed to the Middle East Sends home a Holiday Greeting. Chapman is an aviation electronics technician working directly with the mission equipment on board the mighty P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 10:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778396
    VIRIN: 201220-N-CR843-866
    Filename: DOD_108117900
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BH
    Hometown: CENTENNIAL, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor from Centennial CO, Deployed to Middle East Sends Home a Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

