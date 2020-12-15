Dioni Chapman, a Sailor from Centennial CO, currently deployed to the Middle East Sends home a Holiday Greeting. Chapman is an aviation electronics technician working directly with the mission equipment on board the mighty P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778396
|VIRIN:
|201220-N-CR843-866
|Filename:
|DOD_108117900
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BH
|Hometown:
|CENTENNIAL, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor from Centennial CO, Deployed to Middle East Sends Home a Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT