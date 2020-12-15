Michael Tonsager, a Navy Aviation Electronics Technician, currently deployed to the Middle East sends holiday greetings back home to Robbinsdale, Minnesota.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778386
|VIRIN:
|201215-N-CR843-758
|Filename:
|DOD_108117842
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|BH
|Hometown:
|ROBBINSDALE, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Sailor in Middle East from Robbinsdale Sends Holiday Greetings, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT