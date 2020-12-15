Timothy Martin, an Orlando FL native and Navy mechanic currently deployed to the Middle East Wishes his family a happy and safe holiday
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 09:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778378
|VIRIN:
|201215-N-CR843-571
|Filename:
|DOD_108117804
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Orlando Native and Navy Mechanic Sends Holiday Greetings, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
