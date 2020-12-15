Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orlando Native and Navy Mechanic Sends Holiday Greetings

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    Timothy Martin, an Orlando FL native and Navy mechanic currently deployed to the Middle East Wishes his family a happy and safe holiday

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 09:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778378
    VIRIN: 201215-N-CR843-571
    Filename: DOD_108117804
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orlando Native and Navy Mechanic Sends Holiday Greetings, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

