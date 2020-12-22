Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Dec. 22, a NEX Sigonella, Sicily, customer was surprised by Montel Williams telling her that her layaway had been paid off in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. NEX Sigonella asked the customer to come in explaining that there was a system problem and requested she watch a video to explain what happened, which is when she was pleasantly surprised with the news.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 08:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778371
    VIRIN: 201222-N-QY289-0001
    Filename: DOD_108117767
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT