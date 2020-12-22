NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Dec. 22, a NEX Sigonella, Sicily, customer was surprised by Montel Williams telling her that her layaway had been paid off in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. NEX Sigonella asked the customer to come in explaining that there was a system problem and requested she watch a video to explain what happened, which is when she was pleasantly surprised with the news.