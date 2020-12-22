On Dec. 22, a NEX Sigonella, Sicily, customer was surprised by Montel Williams telling her that her layaway had been paid off in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. NEX Sigonella asked the customer to come in explaining that there was a system problem and requested she watch a video to explain what happened, which is when she was pleasantly surprised with the news.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 08:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778371
|VIRIN:
|201222-N-QY289-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117767
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
