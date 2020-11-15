Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas greeting from the 134th Air Refueling Wing - Special Mission

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Christmas greeting from the 134th Air Refueling Wing, featuring Capt. Caleb Jackson, KC-135R Stratotanker pilot, discussing the special mission of escorting Santa through Tennessee air space.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 08:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778369
    VIRIN: 201215-Z-GX596-001
    Filename: DOD_108117713
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Christmas greeting from the 134th Air Refueling Wing - Special Mission, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Holiday Season
    Tennessee National Guard
    Christmas greeting
    134th ARW

