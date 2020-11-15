Christmas greeting from the 134th Air Refueling Wing, featuring Capt. Caleb Jackson, KC-135R Stratotanker pilot, discussing the special mission of escorting Santa through Tennessee air space.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 08:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778369
|VIRIN:
|201215-Z-GX596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117713
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Christmas greeting from the 134th Air Refueling Wing - Special Mission, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
