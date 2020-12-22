HOLIDAY GREETINGS:USS Philippine Sea Sailor Sends Christmas Greetings on Deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201223-N-IE405-1000 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 22, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Brian Williams, assigned to the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), sends holiday greetings to his family in Jacksonville, Florida, in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 22. Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort)