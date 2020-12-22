201223-N-IE405-1000 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 22, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Brian Williams, assigned to the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), sends holiday greetings to his family in Jacksonville, Florida, in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 22. Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 08:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778368
|VIRIN:
|201223-N-IE405-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108117708
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HOLIDAY GREETINGS:USS Philippine Sea Sailor Sends Christmas Greetings on Deployment, by PO2 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
