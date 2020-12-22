F-35B flight ops, live fire aboard USS Makin Island

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201219-M-UY835-1188 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fire GAU-22 canons during a live-fire training exercise. The F-35Bs provide close-air support to Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)