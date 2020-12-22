Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B flight ops, live fire aboard USS Makin Island

    INDIAN OCEAN

    12.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    201219-M-UY835-1188 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fire GAU-22 canons during a live-fire training exercise. The F-35Bs provide close-air support to Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 06:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778357
    VIRIN: 201222-M-UY835-2001
    Filename: DOD_108117639
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B flight ops, live fire aboard USS Makin Island, by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

