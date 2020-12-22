F-35B flight ops, live fire aboard USS Makin Island

201219-M-UY835-1188 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fire GAU-22 canons during a live-fire training exercise. The F-35Bs provide close-air support to Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
